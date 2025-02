Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PAWTUCKET – An announcement on Hasbro Inc.’s potential move to Massachusetts may be imminent.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Wednesday that officials in Pawtucket are expecting the toy maker to inform its local stakeholders by the end of the week.

Grace Voll, spokesperson for Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, told WPRI Hasbro was expected to vote on Feb. 6 on whether it would move its headquarters to Boston, however the outcome of that vote remains unknown.

Voll told Providence Business News on Wednesday it was "rumored Hasbro held a vote" but the company has not confirmed that a vote was held.

“We have still not heard back from Hasbro,” Voll told WPRI. “They told us they were aiming to have a decision by the end of this month.”

First reported by the Boston Business Journal in October citing unnamed real estate sources, the toymaker is considering commercial space in Boston’s Seaport District.

Olivia DaRocha, a spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, in a statement said in November the governor has held several “productive meetings” with Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks – most recently on Jan. 17 - and that discussions “are continuing.”

In December, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission approved the offer of a 1-acre plot on the west side of the Providence River to Hasbro for $1.

Pawtucket has also made its bid to Hasbro to take over a 20-acre parcel that includes the former Apex building, which Mayor Grebien said in a statement called a “bold and comprehensive” proposal that “features a beautiful new headquarters on the banks of the Blackstone River … with direct pedestrian access to the new Tidewater Stadium entertainment district.”

Hasbro also didn’t offer any updates on the potential move of its corporate headquarters from Pawtucket to Boston during its fourth quarter earnings conference call on Feb. 20.

The company ended 2024 with a $385.6 million profit.

