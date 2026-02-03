Report: Heritage Restaurant Group buying Mews Tavern

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Heritage Restaurant Group’s buying spree is continuing with the planned purchase of Mews Tavern, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. Mews, which according to its website opened in 1947 as a small tavern for fishermen, will continue to operate at its Main Street location, according to the group. “The Mews Tavern is part of Wakefield’s identity,” said Matt Lyons, spokesperson for Heritage Restaurant Group. “Our mission is to protect and strengthen what already matters. In an environment where independent restaurants face unprecedented pressure, helping ensure The Mews’ future is exactly why Heritage was formed. “This is about preservation, not expansion,” Lyons added. “The Mews has been a gathering spot with history and heart. Our role is to keep the soul intact, invest thoughtfully, and ensure it remains a vibrant part of South County for generations to come.” The deal is expected to close later this year. Heritage Restaurant Group has bought several other Rhode Island restaurants in recent years, including Brick Alley Pub, Olneyville New York System, Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shack, and The Old Canteen, which is now Wally’s Weiners.