PROVIDENCE – Officials are investigating an accidental leak that dispensed hydraulic fluid into the Seekonk River.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reports the leak occurred near the Washington Bridge demolition site,

causing a rainbow-like sheen to shine on the surface of the water early on Thursday afternoon. Oil residue could be seen in the water before it dissipated in the evening.

The leaking excavator was immediately shut down and workers used a

spill kit to mop up the fluid from the deck, the R.I. Department of Transportation told WPRI-TV, adding that a contractor hired a clean-up company to address the spill.

RIDOT told WPRI-TV that no violations were issued.

U.S. Coast Guard members were seen investigating the spill with a drone, while the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council were both consulted, according to the report.