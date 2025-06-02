Report: Matos campaign worker pleads no contest in signature scandal, avoids jail time

Updated at 3:51 p.m.

By
-
HOLLY MCCLAREN, the women at the center of the signature scandal during Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ failed congressional campaign in 2023 pleaded no contest. / SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE.COM

PROVIDENCE – The women at the center of the signature scandal during Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ failed congressional campaign in 2023 has been spared prison time, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday.  Holly McClaren changed her plea in R.I. Superior Court Monday to no contest, meaning she accepts the conviction as though a guilty plea has

