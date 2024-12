The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

Smiley told WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Tuesday that some of the requirements to open the small temporary housing units – dubbed

PROVIDENCE

– Mayor Brett P. Smiley is criticizing the regulatory delays that have kept a group of so-called "pallet shelters" from opening in the city's Smith Hill neighborhood as frigid temperatures grip the region.

Smiley told WPRI-TV CBS 12 on Tuesday that some of the requirements to open the small temporary housing units – dubbed Echo Village– are unrealistic, warning that the alternative for the homeless is dangerous.

State officials announced on Dec. 13 that the pallet

shelters, which have been placed on an undeveloped parcel on Victor Street, won’t be operational until early 2025.

The shelters, prefabricated in a factory and shipped on a pallet, remain unoccupied because they have not met fire code requirements, R.I. Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin told WPRI.

“Many of [the homeless] encampments are in my city, and we’ve had fires, overdose deaths, and incidents of violence,” Smiley said. “The alternative housing options for the folks who would stay in these shelters are unsafe, and the extra protections required by the fire marshal are totally unrealistic and totally unreasonable.”

McLaughlin told WPRI that the application of fire-retardant paint and final utility hookups are expected to begin next week. Smily says those

requirements have caused months of delays and driven costs higher than anticipated.

The project, originally budgeted at $3.3 million, has incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional expenses.