PROVIDENCE – Overdose deaths are falling in Rhode Island, according to new data from the R.I. Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force.

The task force on Wednesday said that there were fewer overdose deaths in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

According to the task force website, there were 215 overdose fatalities in 2023 compared to 181 in 2024.

The task force said there were 192 accidental overdose deaths in the first six months of 2024 compared to 215 in 2023, an 11% drop.

“The reason why is not always clear,” said Heidi Weidele, a fatal overdose epidemiologist for the R.I. Department of Health. ”I think part of it has to do with outreach work that’s been done in Rhode Island, so a lot of naloxone distribution and potentially getting people connected to treatment, fentanyl test strips, even the campaigning the communications team has done about fentanyl being in the community and the risk factors, so I think it can just be a combination of people being aware and practices like harm-reduction sources.”

However, there was an 11% increase in overdoses involving prescription drugs from 2023 to 2024, despite a decrease in deaths caused by overdoses of illicit drugs such as heroin, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

Deaths from opioid and fentanyl overdoses fell as well in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same time frame in 2023. Those fatalities were 71% in 2024 compared to 87% in 2023.