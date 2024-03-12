Report: Providence scrap yard issued cease-and-desist order

PROVIDENCE – A prominent scrap metal yard has been ordered to halt all business after the city claims it has been doing business without a license, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Tuesday. Providence Board of Licensing Director Stephany Lopes on March 8 sent a cease-and-desist order to Rhode Island Recycled Metals, a scrap metal yard at 434 and 444 Allens Ave. that sits on 12 acres alongside the Providence River. “There is neither an active license or an application on file for the required junk license at this location,” Lopes wrote in the order obtained by WPRI. Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office, said the city took action after the Recycled Metals' owners, Ralph and Jared Sevinor, withdrew their application for a license. The cease-and-desist order was delivered to Jared Sevinor, who did not respond to WPRI’s multiple requests for comment. Recycled had submitted a license application for an auto wrecking and salvage yard license, however its status was “pending” as of Monday, according to WPRI. Rhode Island Recycled Metals has been cited by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management multiple times for problems, including missing permits, and stormwater runoff and oil leaks spilling into the river. In 2015, state environmental officials filed a complaint in Superior Court against Rhode Island Recycled Metals, AARE and Edward Sciaba Sr., the on-site manager for Rhode Island Recycled Metals, for alleged environmental violations from their scrap metal recycling operation. A vacant 9.8-acre lot at 338 Allens Ave., adjacent to Rhode Island Recycled Metals, was purchased by 338 Allens Avenue LLC, a company registered in Rhode Island with Jared Sevinor as agent, in April 2023.