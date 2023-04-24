Report: R.I. counties’ quality of air improved from last year

PROVIDENCE – Counties in Rhode Island are seeing better air quality, according to the latest report by the American Lung Association.

An annual “report card,” the 2023 “State of the Air” looks at air quality across the nation, tracking people’s exposure to unhealthy levels of ozone air pollution, annual particle pollution and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2019-2021.

For the first time since the launch of this report 24 years ago, Providence County received a passing grade for ozone pollution, earning a C. This was an improvement from last year’s F grade. The other two counties examined in the report, Kent and Washington, also passed, with a C and a D, respectively. Kent’s grade was an improvement from last year’s D grade.

“Here in Rhode Island and across the nation, we are seeing ozone pollution improving, thanks in big part to the success of the Clean Air Act. But there is more work to do,” said Dan Fitzgerald, director of advocacy for the lung association. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant, and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on Governor [Daniel J.] McKee and the General Assembly to continue to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe. The lung association calls on Rhode Island lawmakers to meet the benchmarks set forth by the Act on Climate, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure a transition to zero-emission transportation.”

- Advertisement -

Across the U.S., the report found that nearly 120 million people, or more than 1 in 3, live in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. But overall, the report found that ozone pollution has improved across the nation.

Providence was ranked the No. 52 most-polluted city for ozone pollution in 2023, which is better compared with its ranking of No. 47 in last year’s report.

The report also tracked short-term and year-round particle pollution. Providence’s short-term particle pollution worsened in this year’s report, receiving a B grade, compared with last year’s A grade. On the other hand, year-round particle pollution levels in Providence were lower than in last year’s report, with the area ranking as the No. 96 most polluted, compared with 2022’s No. 86 ranking.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.