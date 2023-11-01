Report: R.I. ranked 13th-best state for web developers

PROVIDENCE – A web design company recently ranked Rhode Island as the 13th-best state in the country to start or continue a career in web development.

The Miami-based company, Digital Silk, gave Rhode Island a 52.2 index score out of 100, based on income and other quality-of-life factors.

Digital Silk described the Ocean State as “an ideal state to seek a career as a web developer,” citing a favorable average income, rent and utility costs, and transportation options that place it among the top 20 states in the U.S.

Additionally, Rhode Island boasts a wealth of remote work options, according to Digital Silk, which rated the Ocean State 6.26 out of 10 on this metric.

Rhode Island achieved the second-highest ranking in New England, trailing only Massachusetts, which ranked No. 6 overall, with an index score of 57.3. Connecticut ranked No. 19, scoring 50.2 on the index.

Washington, Virginia and Maryland rounded out the top three states for web development careers, according to the index.

