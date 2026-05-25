Report: Rhode Island leads U.S. in lung cancer survival, screening efforts

PROVIDENCE – The Ocean State has the highest five-year survival rate for lung cancer in the U.S., according to a recent report by the American Lung Association, and also ranks high in screening and early detection rates.

The association’s recently released “State of Lung Cancer” report found that 37.6% of Rhode Islanders with lung cancer are alive five years after diagnosis as of 2025 data, compared with the national average of 29.7%.

Rhode Island also leads in early detection, with 33.5% of cases caught at an early stage, which falls to 28.1% at the national level. The Ocean State also ranks first in this category for states that submitted data.

In another strong metric, the report found that 31% of high-risk individuals in Rhode Island receive screening tests, compared with the 18.2% national average.

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Cigarette smoke is the top risk factor for lung cancer, contributing to about 80% to 90% of deaths from the disease. Indoor radon, a naturally occurring gas that can build up in rocks, soil and water and become trapped in homes, follows as the second overall contributor to lung cancer.

“In the last decade, we have seen incredible progress, including increases in lung cancer survival and early detection rates,” said Daniel Fitzgerald, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association. “Rhode Island is a true leader in lung cancer care, but we have so much more work to do to ensure all residents have access to the best lung cancer outcomes.”

Dr. Jerry Larkin, director of the R.I. Department of Health, attributed this progress to “the result of the coordinated efforts of many organizations, as well as the dedication of Rhode Island’s primary care professionals who make time to discuss annual lung cancer screening with patients.

“Lung cancer is preventable,” he added. “Not smoking is the single most important thing people can do to prevent lung cancer. Help is available for anyone ready to quit.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.