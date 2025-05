Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday passed a pair of measures to address the homeless crisis, including banning encampments on city property, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. A resolution was also passed to open a new homeless shelter. Both measures were approved without input from residents, according to the report. This is the second time

WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday passed a pair of measures to address the homeless crisis, including banning encampments on city property, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

A resolution was also passed to open a new homeless shelter.

Both measures were approved without input from residents, according to the report. This is the second time the council passed both resolutions, which will go into effect in 11 days.

One measure will make camping on city property a punishable offense, with a fine of $250 for those with two or more infractions.

City Council President Dan Gendron told WPRI there are approximately 65 homeless Woonsocket residents living in more than a dozen encampments across the city.

“We want to give back to everybody, including the people in the encampments,” Gendron said. “But we also need to realize there are people who live here lawfully and peacefully … It’s not fair to them. It’s a balancing act.”

Mayor Christopher Beauchamp told WPRI the removal of the current encampments won’t happen overnight.

“I will not be going in there with a sledgehammer,” Beauchamp said. “We will be going in there in a timely, humane way, and will give the encampments plenty of time to clean up.”