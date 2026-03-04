Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced March 9th.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – FIFA World Cup organizers and the Foxborough Select Board remain at odds over who will cover the $7.7 million in security costs for the seven tournament soccer matches scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium this summer. The 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will be played in host cities in the United

"The answer to your question [of] who is going to backstop this obligation if, for whatever reason, the federal money does not come through is Boston Soccer 2026," said Gary Ronan, attorney for Boston 2026.

“With all due respect, this has been going on for months,” select board member Mark Elfman replied.

The select board has said it will not issue an entertainment license for the matches being played at Gillette Stadium until it is clear who is paying for the security costs.

The board will vote on the license on March 17.

WCVB-TV ABC 5 reported Tuesday that the select board will not issue a license at that meeting if it isn't satisfied with Boston 2026’s commitment.

A FIFA spokesperson told WPRI-TV that the responsibility for covering security costs for any tournament matches falls on the host committees.

Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover the public safety costs. However, the $635 million the government has earmarked for the 11 American host cities has been delayed by the partial government shutdown.

The first match at Gillette Stadium, which will be known as Boston Stadium throughout the tournament, is scheduled for June 13 between Scotland and Haiti.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will be played in host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July. In order for the matches to go forward, the host cities must approve an entertainment license authorizing FIFA, the international soccer governing body, to hold and manage them. The license covers safety, security and operational compliance. The Boston Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026, known as Boston 2026, told the board during a meeting Tuesday night via its attorney that the nonprofit "will backstop" the funding and has a commitment from Gillette Stadium owner The Kraft Group to cover any shortfall, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.