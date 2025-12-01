Republican Guckian launches bid for governor

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Another Republican candidate has officially entered the 2026 gubernatorial race. Aaron C. Guckian, 49, of East Greenwich, kicked off his campaign for governor of Rhode Island Monday at Brewed Awakenings in Warwick, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday. Guckian unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, collecting 43% of the vote but falling to Lt. Gov. Sabina

Aaron C. Guckian, 49, of East Greenwich, kicked off his campaign for governor of Rhode Island Monday at Brewed Awakenings in Warwick, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday.

Guckian unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, collecting 43% of the vote but falling to Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, a Democrat, who collected 51%.

Guckian joins former actress Elaine Pelino and businessman Robert J. Raimondo in the Republican gubernatorial race.

Two candidates have registered as Democrats to challenge incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee: former CVS Health Corp. executive Helena Foulkes and restaurant owner Gregory Stevens.

Democratic House Speaker

K. Joseph Shekarchi has not said yet if he'll run governor.

The University of New Hampshire Ocean State Poll released Nov. 24 found that among 711 residents polled via text or online, 29% of likely Democratic primary voters say they would vote for Foulkes, 13% would vote for Shekarchi, 11% would vote for McKee, 6% would write in someone else and 42% are undecided.

McKee spokesperson Christina Freundlich said Monday that Guckian would turn Rhode Island into a testing ground for President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“While [Guckian] will continue to push the same Trump economic agenda that is raising the cost of living in Rhode Island, Gov. McKee is focused on what actually matters: lowering costs for families, strengthening our public schools, and keeping Rhode Island’s economy moving forward,” Freundlich said. “Gov. McKee will put his record of real results up against Aaron Guckian or any Trump-aligned Republican who intends to run.”

Guckian most recently served as executive director of the R.I. Dental Association. Prior to that, he was the development officer for the Rhode Island Foundation for five years, beginning in 2017. He was

hired by BankNewport as branch sales manager of the East Greenwich office at 1000 Division St in 2015. He was formerly a sales coordinator for The Washington Trust Co.

Guckian has a B.A. in music and education from Connecticut College and a master’s degree in music from Rhode Island College.

Guckian plans to campaign on affordability, streamlining government and expanding health care access and staffing, WPRI reported.