Research Instruments Corp. named SPIE Prism Awards finalist

PROVIDENCE – Research Instruments Corp. was named a 2022 SPIE Prism Awards finalist for its advanced X-ray innovation, the company announced.

The company’s Laser Plasma X-ray Source uses lasers to create ultra-brilliant, pulsed X-rays, the company said in a news release.

“Wilhelm Roentgen’s Nobel Prize-winning X-ray invention hasn’t changed significantly in more than a century,” said Christoph Rose-Petruck, the company’s chief science officer, in a statement. “We usher in a new age of X-ray generation by turning a laser-induced plasma into a very large X-ray flux emitted from a microscopic spot to deliver ultra-brilliant, picosecond pulsed X-rays beyond conventional X-ray tube limits.”

“We overcome limitations of X-ray tubes that either had high X-ray power with poor spatial resolution, or provided adequate spatial resolution but with very little X-ray power,” said Daniel DeCiccio, chief technology officer, in a statement. “Now, thanks to ultra-fast industrial lasers, we can deliver higher X-ray power, excellent spatial resolution and ultrashort X-ray pulses, all from a compact bench-scale X-ray source.”

- Advertisement -

Rose-Petruck said the innovation will bring lifesaving, ultra-high resolution capabilities to diagnostic imaging, achieving more than a 20-times resolution improvement in X-ray mammography with 95% less X-ray radiation.

“Our platform brings new capabilities to the global X-ray application arena, which is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2026, spanning diagnostic imaging, industrial testing, quality control, security, materials research, life sciences and more,” said Keith Bisogno, chief business officer, in a statement.

Prism Awards are given out by SPIE, the International Society of Optics and Photonics, and Photonics Media.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.