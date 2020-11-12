Residential and commercial compound sells for $1.1M

PORTSMOUTH – An unusual 1.7-acre compound on East Main Road that includes several stand-alone buildings with a recent history of residential and commercial uses has sold for $1.1 million.

Hogan Associates represented the seller. Milestone Real Estate represented the buyer.

The property at 1050 East Main Road includes an original main house that is set up for commercial use but which could be converted back to residential use.

The site also includes 1046 East Main Road, a post-and-beam structure that most recently was a yoga studio.

Finally, 1048 East Main Road has two offices and covers about 1,100 square feet.

The entire parcel includes a parking lot with 40 spaces.

