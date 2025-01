Residential Properties acquires Island Realty in Jamestown

PROVIDENCE – For the second time in close to two months, Residential Properties Ltd. has acquired a Jamestown-based real estate agency to grow its portfolio in the area. The prominent real estate agency announced Thursday that it has purchased Island Realty for an undisclosed amount. Residential Properties says the new partnership will allow Island Realty to remain in their office location at 4 East Ferry Wharf. In a statement, Residential Properties CEO and President Sally J. Lapides said acquiring Island Realty is part of its 2025 strategic growth plan, as well as “aligning our values and vision to meet the needs of our clients in this community.” The merger will now have all of Island Realty’s 11 agents and associates, including Carol Clendenning Hopkins – who owned Island Realty since 2014 – move under the Residential Properties umbrella, Residential Properties says. In a statement, Hopkins says she chose to become part of Residential Properties because of shared values and “dedication to independent, local, personalized customer attention.” “We are here to stay and will provide the same level of service that clients experienced with Island Realty, but now with more resources and greater reach,” Hopkins said. Back in early December, Residential Properties bought Mansions & Manors for an undisclosed amount, with the merger of the three-broker agency into Residential Properties completed as of Jan. 1. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette