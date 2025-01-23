Residential Properties acquires Island Realty in Jamestown

By
-
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD. has acquired Jamestown-based Island Realty for an undisclosed amount. / COURTESY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES LTD.

PROVIDENCE – For the second time in close to two months, Residential Properties Ltd. has acquired a Jamestown-based real estate agency to grow its portfolio in the area. The prominent real estate agency announced Thursday that it has purchased Island Realty for an undisclosed amount. Residential Properties says the new partnership will allow Island Realty

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR