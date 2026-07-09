Residential Properties opens Watch Hill office, expands into southwestern R.I.

WESTERLY – Residential Properties Ltd. has opened a new office in the town’s Watch Hill neighborhood, expanding the Providence-based real estate brokerage’s footprint into Rhode Island’s southwestern coastal market.

The office, located at 124 Bay St., is the company’s 10th location and follows the addition of a group of Watch Hill-area real estate agents who joined Residential Properties in 2025 after previously working at Compass Watch Hill, formerly Randall Realtors.

Residential Properties said the new office will serve clients in Westerly, Charlestown and nearby southeastern Connecticut communities, including Stonington and Mystic.

Company CEO and President Sally Lapides said opening a permanent office in Watch Hill reflects the firm’s continued growth in southern Rhode Island.

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“Expanding our footprint with an office in Watch Hill is a natural and exciting progression for Residential Properties,” Lapides said in a statement.

Residential Properties said its Watch Hill office will be managed by Michele Brais and includes sales associates Susan DeMovick, Elizabeth Douthit, Dottie Nigrelli, Lauren Nigrelli, Thomas Nigrelli, Elizabeth Masterson, Serene O’Connor, Sally Owen, Amy Randall, Nancy Richmond and Carol Viccione.

The expansion comes about six months after Residential Properties established its ninth office in Jamestown through the addition of Island Realty, a local brokerage. According to Residential Properties, the company ranked first in Jamestown for both sales volume and units sold during 2025, based on Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Founded in 1981, Residential Properties now operates offices in Barrington, Cumberland, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Newport, Providence, South County, Westerly, Providence’s West Side and Westport, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.