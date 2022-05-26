Resmini law firm buys its Providence office condo

PROVIDENCE – After relocating to its present location in the summer of 2021 and leasing the space, The Law Office of Ronald J. Resmini recently bought the property where it currently operates at 365 Eddy St., Unit 3, in Providence.

The law firm bought the office condo from Office Realty Properties LLC for $535,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the seller. The Law Office of Ronald J. Resmini was leasing the space from Office Realty Properties LLC for nearly a year.

“The lease deal was put together with an option to purchase,” said Thomas Sweeney, principal and owner of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal. “It was a great move for the firm, and my seller was happy to trade the asset.”

Rhode Island real estate agent Jonathan Weinstein represented the law office in the transaction, Sweeney said.

The 4,300-square-foot office suite is located on the second floor of the four-story building, according to the Providence Online Assessment Database. The building was constructed in 1900, according to the database, and the Unit 3 office condo was valued by the city last year at $482,000.

The Law Office of Ronald J. Resmini was founded about 50 years ago by Ronald J. Resmini, who now has all three of his sons working for the family business, appearing together on the steps of the R.I. Statehouse in commercials aired locally promoting the law firm.

The Law Office of Ronald J. Resmini previously ran its Providence office out of the Packet Building at 155 South Main St.

The law firm also has offices in Warwick and Newport, along with Seekonk and Fall River in Massachusetts.

Office Realty Properties was established in Rhode Island in 2002, and the limited liability company is registered to John J. Brough Jr., a certified public accountant and retired partner at DiSanto, Priest & Co., according to documents filed with the Business Services Division at the R.I. Office of the Secretary of State.

