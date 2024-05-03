City Council calls for ‘condemnation and closure’ of embattled Providence scrapyard

By
-
AS THE long-running disputes Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC has faced with state and city authorities continue, the City Council passed a resolution Tuesday condemning and calling for the closure of the embattled scrap metal yard./ PBN FILE PHOTO/MARK S. MURPHY

PROVIDENCE – As the long-running disputes Rhode Island Recycled Metals LLC has faced with state and city authorities continue, the City Council passed a resolution Thursday condemning and calling for the closure of the embattled scrap metal yard. “This scrapyard is a hazard to its neighbors and dangerous to our environment,” said Councilman Pedro Espinal,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display