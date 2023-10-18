Restaurant and bar robotics startup wins ‘Calamari Tank’ pitch competition

PROVIDENCE – Avendly, a startup focused on robotic automation of restaurant and bar jobs, took top prize in Rhode Island Startup Week’s “Calamari Tank” pitch competition earlier this month.

The startup, founded by Rhode Island entrepreneur Peter Haas, features “mixibot” technology that can standardize drink pours, in addition to providing restaurants with analytics information on inventory and menu item demand.

The pitch competition, hosted by RIHub in partnership with 401 Tech Bridge/RISE UP, has become a fixture of the startup service’s annual Rhode Island Startup Week, which was held for the third time in late September through early October.

The competition is held in the style of the “Shark Tank” TV series, with entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of potential investors.

