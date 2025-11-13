Restaurant owner announces 2026 gubernatorial bid

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Another candidate has entered the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Gregory D. Stevens, who owns Pat’s Italian Restaurants in

, will join incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee and former CVS Health Corp. executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes in the Democratic race, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday.

The restaurant owner told WPRI that helping seniors, supporting diversity and inclusion and bringing in more tourism money to the state are among his policy goals.

“I’m a big proponent of tourism and taking in as many dollars as we can,” Stevens told WPRI, adding the state leaves “a lot of sales and use dollars” on the table.

Stevens enters the race at a big financial disadvantage. Foulkes has $2.4 million in her campaign account, while McKee has $1 million as of Sept. 30, according to the report.

Foulkes held an edge in a hypothetical matchup with McKee, according to a recent University of New Hampshire survey of likely primary voters that found Foulkes at 35% and McKee at 19%, with 40% of likely primary voters undecided.

Foulkes came within 3,357 votes of defeating McKee in the 2022 Democratic primary, her first-ever run for public office.

Elaine Pelino currently is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate.

