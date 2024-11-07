Restored Greek Revival-style home on Historic Hill sells for $4.1M

NEWPORT – A restored 4,300-square-foot home on Historic Hill recently sold for $4.1 million, according to public records.

The Greek Revival-style home and a guest house at 84 Division St. contain seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The main house, restored this year, features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with a primary suite providing views of Newport Harbor, with its own spa-like bath, according to a Zillow listing for the property.

The open-concept layout of the home’s first floor is highlighted by a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances and an expansive island, flowing into a dining area and living room with a gas fireplace, according to the listing, posted by Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate.

- Advertisement -

The guest house is a carriage house that was recently built up, with two bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half-bathroom, along with a kitchenette and a living area.

The property’s 0.14-acre lot also features a stone courtyard surrounded by landscaping, along with off-street parking, according to the Zillow listing.

The home was most recently valued by Newport property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.14 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home was listed on behalf of the seller by Kathleen Wilson and Hillary Olinger, both of Hogan Associates Christie’s, according to the property listing. Jeff Brooks, of Hogan Associates Christie’s, represented the seller.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by 84 Division Street LLC, a limited liability company operated by Edward Lanni. The property was purchased by Ashley Lauren Koch, of Boston, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.