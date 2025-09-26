Retail collective brings pop-up energy to new permanent space

After years of successful pop-up events around Providence, the team behind BLOOM Collective has planted roots at 243 Wickenden St. with the launch of Shop Bloom PVD, a hybrid boutique and small-business incubator for local makers. Heather Wolfenden, who co-founded the shop with Savannah Barkley, says Bloom PVD brings the same “pop-up energy” to a permanent space, rotating more than 30 small businesses through its storefront every few months. The front of the shop features handmade and curated goods: everything from streetwear bags by a Converse designer to stained glass, ceramics and specialty teas. In the back, Bloom PVD offers workshops, creative meetups and business support services such as branding and digital strategy. “We were seeing a real need from micro-businesses not just to sell products but to learn how to grow,” Wolfenden said. “We want this to be a place where they can showcase their brands and build community.” Wolfenden said the community response since launching in August has been positive. Wolfenden hopes to see daily workshops within a year – part of rethinking retail after the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since the pandemic, retail isn’t really thriving,” she said. “But this is a new way in for small and micro-businesses to have their product on Wickenden Street.”