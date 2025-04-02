Retired R.I. National Guard commander appointed to state ethics panel

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Retired Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the former commander of the R.I. National Guard, has been appointed to the R.I. Ethics Commission, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday. Callahan will replace Jill Harrison, who McKee appointed to the R.I. Parole Board on Wednesday. Harrison had been appointed to the ethnics panel in 2024.

PROVIDENCE – Retired Maj. Gen.

Christopher P. Callahan, the former commander of the R.I. National Guard,

has been appointed to the R.I. Ethics Commission, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday.

Callahan will replace Jill Harrison, who McKee appointed to the R.I. Parole Board on Wednesday. Harrison had been appointed to the ethnics panel in 2024.

McKee touted Callahan’s military service and the value he would bring to the ethics commission.

"Throughout his more than four decades of military service, General Callahan has built a proven record of fairness, integrity, and ethical leadership," McKee said in a statement

.

"He will be a valuable addition to the commission, and I have full confidence that he will help uphold the highest standards of integrity in public service."

Callahan

retired from the military in February after 40 years of service.

He served as the adjutant general and commander of the station National Guard from 2015 to 2025, where he oversaw the readiness and training of more than 3,100 military personnel.

While leading the Guard, Callahan supported and led a wide range of operations, including the planning and coordination of two field hospitals and statewide test sites for the state's COVID-19 response. He was also responsible for the State Partnership Program with Timor-Leste and the Bahamas, fostering diplomatic, military and economic collaboration.

"It's a tremendous honor to continue my career in public service to Rhode Islanders, and I'd like to thank Governor McKee for his trust and confidence in me," Callahan said

.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Ethics Commission to ensure transparency and integrity throughout our state."

Callahan previously served as commander of the 56th Troop Command at Camp Fogarty in East Greenwich, where he led, trained and supported 900 soldiers and the operations of six unique military units. Callahan also served as a battalion commander in the 18th Aviation Brigade in Iraq, the director of aviation and safety at Quonset Point Air National Guard Base, and the director of operations for the Joint Force Headquarters at the Command Readiness Center in East Greenwich.

The R.I. Ethics Commission has nine members, all of whom serve as volunteers. Four are appointed directly by the governor (Callahan is one of those appointees); five are appointed by the governor from lists of nominees submitted by the House speaker, House majority leader, House minority leader, Senate president and Senate minority leader. Commission members serve five-year terms.

Harrison is a sociologist at Rhode Island College. She is a professor of sociology and justice studies. She also serves as director of the justice studies undergraduate program at RIC.

“I am honored to accept the governor's appointment to serve on the state's probation and parole board,” Harrison said. “This role presents a significant opportunity to contribute to the fair and effective administration of justice in our community. I am committed to working diligently with my fellow board members to ensure that our decisions promote public safety and foster the rehabilitation of individuals under our supervision.”

Harrison previously served as a consultant and researcher with the Culture of Wellness for the Maine State Prison. Prior to that, she provided seven years of meditation and cognitive behavior training to the incarcerated at the R.I. Department of Corrections and continues to offer on-site Title VII and diversity, equity and inclusion training to cadets.

She is a registered court-appointed special advocate volunteer and an active member of Jamestown’s Juvenile Hearing Board, and she chaired RIC’s student conduct board from 2012 to 2023.

She earned her doctorate in sociology from the University of New Hampshire and holds a bachelor's degree from Wells College and a master's degree from George Mason University.