Retired R.I. National Guard commander appointed to state ethics panel

By
-
RETIRED MAJ. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan has been nominated to the R.I. Ethics Commission, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday. / COURTESY GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE – Retired Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, the former commander of the R.I. National Guard, has been appointed to the R.I. Ethics Commission, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Wednesday.  Callahan will replace Jill Harrison, who McKee appointed to the R.I. Parole Board on Wednesday. Harrison had been appointed to the ethnics panel in 2024.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR