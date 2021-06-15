Rex Capital Advisors tops list of SmartAsset financial advisory firms in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Rex Capital Advisors LLC earned the No. 1 spot on a list of top Providence area financial advisory firms recently published by SmartAsset.

The rankings considered all Providence-registered companies with financial planning services to individual clients, scoring them based upon total assets under management, number of individual clients, client-to-adviser ratios, years in business and fee structure.

Rex Capital Advisors is a boutique wealth management company for high net worth individuals and their families, according to SmartAsset. It was founded in 1998 and has $1.2 billion in assets under management.

- Advertisement -

Others recognized on the list of top eight Providence firms, in order, were:

Parsons Capital Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

StrategicPoint Investment Advisors LLC

New England Investment Consultants Ltd.

SK Wealth Management LLC

Lincoln Capital Corp.

Sheeley & Partners Wealth Management LLC

SmartAsset is a New York-based financial technology company that offers guides, reviews and advice for personal finance.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.