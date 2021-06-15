Rex Capital Advisors tops list of SmartAsset financial advisory firms in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Rex Capital Advisors LLC earned the No. 1 spot on a list of top Providence area financial advisory firms recently published by SmartAsset.
The rankings considered all Providence-registered companies with financial planning services to individual clients, scoring them based upon total assets under management, number of individual clients, client-to-adviser ratios, years in business and fee structure.
Rex Capital Advisors is a boutique wealth management company for high net worth individuals and their families, according to SmartAsset. It was founded in 1998 and has $1.2 billion in assets under management.
Others recognized on the list of top eight Providence firms, in order, were:
- Parsons Capital Management Inc.
- Endurance Wealth Management Inc.
- StrategicPoint Investment Advisors LLC
- New England Investment Consultants Ltd.
- SK Wealth Management LLC
- Lincoln Capital Corp.
- Sheeley & Partners Wealth Management LLC
SmartAsset is a New York-based financial technology company that offers guides, reviews and advice for personal finance.
