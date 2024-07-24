Rhino Capital Advisors breaks ground on Taunton manufacturing facility

TAUNTON – A 180,000-square-foot facility with the potential to support manufacturing, life sciences and flex purposes last week broke ground in the Myles Standish Industrial Park.

Officials and developers gathered to celebrate the construction milestone on July 17 at the planned facility’s 55 Denver Drive site in Taunton, as detailed in an announcement released by J. Calnan & Associates, the construction management company overseeing the property.

The facility, overseen by the Boston-based firm Rhino Capital Advisors, is slated for completion next summer.

Currently, the 1,029-acre Myles Standish Industrial Park already hosts tenants ranging across the technology, manufacturing, distribution and warehouse spheres.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Dan Charest, JC&A partner and project executive, called the upcoming development “a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation.

“We are thrilled to be part of a project that will bring significant economic and social benefits to the Taunton community,” Charest said.

Michael Olson, managing principal at Rhino Capital Advisors, also spoke on the project’s economic potential in the community.

“The start of construction here at Myles Standish represents more than just a new building; it symbolizes progress and a commitment to creating high-paying jobs that enhance the quality of life for both employees and the community,” Olson said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.