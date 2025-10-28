Rhode Island Bankers Association honors Roberts for community impact

TAUNTON – Michele Roberts, retired executive vice president and chief marketing and community relations officer at Bristol County Savings Bank, has been honored with the Rhode Island Bankers Association’s Community Impact Award for her decades of leadership and community service.

Roberts, who now chairs the bank’s charitable foundation, received the award during the association’s Women and Allies Banking Forum at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick, the foundation announced.

Roberts retired in January after more than 33 years with Bristol County Savings Bank, where she helped shape the bank’s community engagement strategy and oversaw the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, which has awarded more than $35.4 million to local nonprofits since 1996.

“For decades, Michele’s leadership and dedication have been key components to helping the bank make a positive impact within Rhode Island through the partnerships we form, the volunteerism of our employees and the investments we make,” said John Silva, CEO and president the bank and president of the charitable foundation. “The work she has done on behalf of our foundation has truly made a difference to hundreds of nonprofit organizations and those they serve, and we continue to donate more grant money each year, with a record $2.9 million being awarded in 2024 alone.”

As chair of the foundation, Roberts has worked with organizations, including Meeting Street, the Pawtucket Foundation, Pawtucket Central Falls Development, Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

Her community partnerships across Pawtucket, Central Falls, Providence and northern Rhode Island have focused on education, youth programs and workforce development, the foundation said.

Under her leadership, bank employees logged thousands of volunteer hours through financial education and service projects. Roberts was named the Pawtucket Foundation’s Person of the Year and received Meeting Street’s Founders’ Award in 2024.

The association’s Community Impact Award recognizes banking professionals who demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to improving their local communities.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.