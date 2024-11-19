R.I. breaks visitation record in 2023

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Commerce Corp. on Tuesday said the state welcomed a record 28.4 million visitors in 2023. Based on a report by Tourism Economics, visitor volume grew 2.2% over 2022, with spending totaling $5.6 billion and generating $935 million in state and local tax revenues. “The economic activity generated from the travel sector represents

“The economic activity generated from the travel sector represents a critical component of the state’s current and future growth,” said Anika Kimble-Huntley, R.I. Commerce Corp. chief marketing officer. “The Commerce team will continue to work with our great partners, statewide, to support the upward trajectory of tourism and record-breaking visitation.”

Data also showed steady growth in day and overnight travel demand, with food and beverage sales and overnight lodging accounting for $2.6 billion, representing almost 50% of total spending.

Airline spending and recreation increased 10.2% and 7.5%, respectively, eclipsing $1 billion combined.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a statement said the administration will “continue to make investments in tourism to support Rhode Island’s economic resilience and showcase the unique experiences our great state has to offer to the world.”

Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Liz Tanner applauded the economic and employment impact from the visitor economy which now sustains more than 86,000 jobs.

“Tourism plays a vital role in Rhode Island’s economy by creating jobs, supporting our local businesses, and showcasing everything that makes our state a premier destination,” she said. “I applaud the dedicated efforts of the tourism team at Rhode Island Commerce and all others in the industry that helped reach this accomplishment.”

