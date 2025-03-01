Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous technologies—all of which help customers use data to improve efficiency, productivity, quality and safety. Their products are used in various industries, from manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector and engineering to construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

The Project

Located within the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division is a 120,000 square foot facility. With energy efficiency top of mind, Hexagon has implemented several projects with Rhode Island Energy over the years, leading to improved operational efficiency, reduced utility costs and further progress toward corporate sustainability goals.

The Solution

As technology has evolved, Hexagon has continuously improved their energy performance with Rhode Island Energy—first moving to high efficiency fluorescent lighting, and more recently to LED lighting. Within the industrial operation, Hexagon has improved their compressed air system efficiency with VFD compressors, storage and leak detection and repair. This focus on maintaining critical systems not only saves energy—but improves performance and extends the equipment’s lifespan.

Hexagon investments over the years

Over the last 10 years, Hexagon has worked with Rhode Island Energy to make energy efficient upgrades—and these investments have made a world of difference. In 2014, they switched to high efficiency fluorescent lighting. In 2023, they upgraded to LED across their facility—a change that will save them over $15,000 annually on their electric bill.

