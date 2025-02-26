Rhode Island College employee arrested for video voyeurism

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island College employee has been arrested on a felony video voyeurism charge for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside a bathroom within Donovan Dining Hall.
Providence Police spokesperson Lindsay Lague confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News that Cranston resident Dean Faiola, 49, was taken into custody at his home by police late Tuesday. Faiola is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Lague said, and detectives are still reviewing evidence for possible additional charges.
DEAN FAIOLA, Rhode Island College's assistant director of dining procurement and resources, was reportedly arrested Tuesday on a felony video voyeurism charge.
The arrest comes a week after a RIC student reportedly was using a second-floor bathroom when he spotted a hidden camera in the ceiling near a sprinkler, a
ccording to RIC spokesperson John Taraborelli in an emailed statement on Wednesday. Taraborelli said campus police on Feb. 21 searched every public restroom, locker room and changing area at RIC for any potential additional hidden cameras, and found none.
Both Providence police and RIC Campus Police will collaborate on a second sweep of the campus on Wednesday, Taraborelli said. Current evidence shows that the incident “was perpetrated by a single individual and confined to a single location,” Taraborelli said.
He also said RIC has suspended Faiola without pay, pending a termination hearing, and is barred from trespassing on campus.
“The safety and security of our campus community is our top priority,” RIC President Jack R. Warner said in a statement. “The individual responsible for this incident has been arraigned and we expect him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank both RIC Campus Police and Providence Police for their diligent work on this case to protect our community. We will not let the alleged criminal actions of one individual jeopardize the safety and security of our campus community.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Faiola has worked at RIC for 10 years, currently serving as the state college’s assistant director of dining procurement and resources. He had been RIC’s executive chef from January 2015 to June 2022, per his profile.
The profile also notes that Faiola is a board member for the Rhode Island Environmental Education Association.
RIC has since removed public access to Faiola’s profile on its website. The R.I. Transparency Portal notes Faiola’s salary as $86,100.
RIC has also established an email address
for campus community members who feel they have been affected by the incident to report their experiences to college officials. A dedicated webpage, containing support resources and updates, will go live later Wednesday, the college said.
Mental health supports have also been set up by the college, as well. Students seeking free and confidential counseling services can call either the college’s center for health and wellness at 401-456-8094 or the 24-hour RIC Hope Line at 401-456-4673.
Employee counseling services are available to any RIC employee through the state’s health insurance provider, the college said.
