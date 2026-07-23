Rhode Island Energy proposes higher winter electric rates across customer groups

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RHODE ISLAND Energy customers could see higher electric supply costs this winter under proposed residential, commercial and industrial rate increases.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy customers could see higher electric supply costs this winter, according to the proposed rates filed with the R.I. Public Utilities Commission Wednesday. The utility company is proposing rate increases for its residential, commercial and industrial Last Resort Service customers ahead of the heating season. The proposed a residential Last Resort

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