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PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy customers could see higher electric supply costs this winter, according to the proposed rates filed with the R.I. Public Utilities Commission Wednesday. The utility company is proposing rate increases for its residential, commercial and industrial Last Resort Service customers ahead of the heating season. The proposed a residential Last Resort

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy customers could see higher electric supply costs this winter, according to the proposed rates filed with the R.I. Public Utilities Commission Wednesday. The utility company is proposing rate increases for its residential, commercial and industrial Last Resort Service customers ahead of the heating season.

The proposed a residential Last Resort Service rate of 17.03 cents per kilowatt-hour for October through March, is an increase from the current summer rate of 11.09 cents per kilowatt-hour and last winter’s rate of 14.77 cents per kilowatt-hour. That represents a jump of 5.937 cents per kilowatt-hour compared with the current rate.

A typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours per month would pay about $12 per month more compared to last winter, according to Rhode Island Energy.

The utility is also proposing higher rates for commercial customers, with a weighted average Last Resort Service rate of 16.581 cents per kilowatt-hour from October through March, compared with the current commercial rate of 10.485 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Under the proposal outlined in Thursday’s filing with the PUC, commercial variable-rate customers would pay 13.896 cents per kilowatt-hour in October, 14.702 cents in November, 17.502 cents in December, 19.654 cents in January, 18.397 cents in February and 15.055 cents in March.

Those rates include supply costs, administrative charges, adjustments and renewable energy standard charges.

Wednesday's filing shows the proposed commercial rate would represent a 6.096-cent-per-kilowatt-hour increase over the current rate.

Michael Jude Dalo, Rhode Island Energy’s manager of external communications, said Thursday the proposed fixed Last Resort Service price for commercial customers is 16.58 cents per kilowatt-hour, compared with last winter’s fixed price of 14.68 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The company said that represents an increase of about 13% for commercial customers on the fixed-price option.

The PUC filing also proposes Last Resort Service rates for industrial customers of 12.098 cents per kilowatt-hour in October, 14.290 cents in November and 23.642 cents in December.

The proposed industrial rates are filed only through December and reflect the company’s staggered procurement approach for larger customers. Rhode Island Energy typically files industrial rates in segments because of how it purchases electricity supply.

Last winter, Rhode Island Energy’s industrial rates were 13.38 cents per kilowatt-hour in October, 12.98 cents in November and 12.6 cents in December.

The utility said the higher supply costs are driven primarily by increased costs in the New England electricity market, including new ISO New England rules aimed at supporting grid reliability, higher natural gas costs, broader wholesale electricity market pressures and higher renewable energy compliance costs.

Rhode Island Energy encouraged customers to explore budget billing, energy efficiency programs and payment assistance before the new rates take effect, pending PUC approval.

The emergency declaration directs the R.I. Office of Energy Resources to apply to the R.I. Public Utilities Commission for permission to tap Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative reserve funds and distribute credits to the state’s more than 450,000 residential electric customers,

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed an executive order seeking $28 million in emergency relief to offset the proposed increases to winter electricity rates.providing each about $61 in bill credits, according to the administration.

The utility purchases electricity for customers who do not choose a competitive supplier or participate in a municipal aggregation program and passes those costs through without markup or profit.

It serves about 42% of the state’s electric demand through Last Resort Service, with the remaining supply provided through competitive suppliers or municipal aggregation programs.

The Public Utilities Commission traditionally reviews and approves winter electric rates in late September, before the new pricing period begins Oct. 1.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at

McNulty@PBN.com

or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.