Rhode Island Energy proposes lower winter rates

By
-
RHODE ISLAND Energy on Thursday filed a proposed winter electric rate with the R.I. Public Utilities Commission that, if approved, an average residential customer using 500 kilowatts of electricity will see an approximately $8 savings on their total bill per month compared to last winter, depending on their individual energy usage. 

PROVIDENCE – Some Rhode Island Energy customers may see lower bills this winter compared to last year.  The company on Thursday filed a proposed winter electric rate with the R.I. Public Utilities Commission that, if approved, an average residential customer using 500 kilowatts of electricity will see an approximately $8 in savings on their total

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR