Rhode Island Energy seeks proposals for additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore energy

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy on Friday issued a request for proposals to secure an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind, the largest renewable energy solicitation ever sought for the state.

This latest request, previously announced by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Sept. 28, comes a week after Rhode Island joined New England’s first multistate offshore wind memorandum of understanding with Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The MOU is meant to pave the way for a coordinated selection of offshore wind as each state solicits offshore wind energy generation through their own procurements.

“Bringing more affordable offshore wind opportunities to Rhode Island and our region is a key priority for us,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy. “We know there’s a sense of urgency to get more renewables online and we believe this next RFP will give developers a new, unique opportunity to think creatively about how they can meet the state’s clean energy and economic development goals, while balancing our customers’ affordability needs.”

Rhode Island Energy is seeking bids from potential developers to enter into long-term power-purchase agreements for energy and renewable energy certificates from newly developed offshore wind projects pursuant to the state’s Affordable Clean Energy Security Act.

Bids will be accepted through Jan. 31, with the winning proposals expected to be announced later in the summer that will be subject to review and approval by the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission.

Rhode Island Energy in July declined to enter into a power-purchase agreement for Revolution Wind 2, a joint proposal from Orsted A/S and Eversource Energy LLC to add 600 to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind power off the state’s coast. But the utility said then the decision did not mean it was abandoning its commitment to offshore wind.

“Offshore wind is critical in advancing Rhode Island’s 100 percent renewable energy standard and Act on Climate objectives,” said McKee. “It’s more important than ever that we continue to push for new opportunities to expand offshore wind generation in Rhode Island while ensuring it is affordable for future generations. Rhode Island Energy recognizes the need for urgency in bringing more renewables online and I’m appreciative of their efforts to get another offshore wind RFP released.”

On Aug. 22 the proposed Revolution Wind 1 project from developers Ørsted and Eversource received a Record of Decision from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, a step toward final approval it called “a major milestone in the federal environmental review process.”

The two energy companies say that the wind farm’s construction will create “thousands of direct, indirect, and induced jobs, as well as permanent operations and maintenance jobs across both states.” Eversource in May announced plans to sell its stake in three East Coast projects, including Revolution Wind.

When completed, the 704-megawatt solar project will deliver 400 megawatts of wind power to customers in Rhode Island and 304 megawatts to Connecticut, powering more than 350,000 homes in total. Ørsted and Eversource project the solar farm to go operational in 2025, with construction projected to “ramp up” next year.

The project is a driving force in Rhode Island’s quest to reach its 100% renewable energy goals by 2030, in addition to Act on Climate legal standards.