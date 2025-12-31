Rhode Island Foundation announces $4M in grants to public service initiatives

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has announced nearly $4 million in grants through its new Catalyst Grant program, aimed at advancing long-term improvements in health, education and civic participation.

Six organizations will receive multi-year funding.

The Coalition for a Multilingual Rhode Island will get $750,000 over three years to expand bilingual and dual-language programs by strengthening the pipeline of multilingual educators.

Generation Citizen will receive $650,000 to enhance civic education statewide through the Rhode Island Civic Learning Coalition, which will focus on curriculum support and advocacy.

A $750,000 grant will fund the RI Girls Coalition, a partnership of five organizations, to improve education and health outcomes for girls and gender-expansive youths.

The Rhode Island Food Policy Council will receive $747,893 to launch the Food & Climate Action Partnership, addressing food insecurity and environmental resilience through increased food recovery and composting.

William James College will be awarded $500,000 to establish the Behavioral Health Service Corps, a paid service program designed to address workforce shortages in mental health care.

The Rhode Island Recycling Project will receive $750,000 to implement student-led food waste recycling programs in elementary schools, aiming to reduce landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our new Catalyst Grant program supports innovative initiatives focused on catalyzing change and creating lasting progress,” said David N. Cicilline, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Foundation. “The primary goal is to support collaborations that can implement innovative approaches by breaking down barriers that have prevented progress in the past.”

In addition to Catalyst grants, the foundation allocated $600,000 in planning grants to five organizations, including initiatives for Indigenous land stewardship, seafood donation programs and workforce development.

The Catalyst Grant program focuses on collaborative, innovative approaches to systemic challenges. The next round of applications is expected in 2027.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.