Rhode Island Foundation awards $650K to support 26 medical research projects

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THE RHODE ISLAND Foundation provided $650,000 in seed funding for early-stage work at the University of Rhode Island, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University and local hospitals, with focus on AI, chronic disease and health disparities. COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FOUNDATION

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded nearly $650,000 in seed funding to 26 medical research projects, supporting work ranging from artificial intelligence applications in disease diagnosis to culturally tailored health programs and studies of chronic disease treatment. The grants are intended to help early-stage researchers advance projects to a level where they can

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