Rhode Island Foundation provides hundreds of students $4M in total scholarships

CRANSTON – Hundreds of students heading off to college for this academic year became Thursday afternoon the beneficiaries of close to $4 million in scholarships provided to them by the Rhode Island Foundation.

The scholarships were awarded in an event at the Rhodes on the Pawtuxet. The foundation says dozens of individual and organizational donors established funding programs to help students with tuition assistance. One fund, the Carter Roger Williams Scholarships, is among the largest such scholarship funds that are worth up to $80,000 for four years.

Cataract Fire Co. No. 2, Johnston Lions Armand Muto and RDW Group also offered targeted scholarship assistance, as well, the foundation said. Rhode Island PBS’s scholarship assistance targets students pursuing journalism and communications, the foundation said.

The foundation also said other funds include the Black Philanthropy Bannister Scholarship, the Major Jeremiah P. Murphy Scholarship, the Edward J. and Virginia M. Routhier Nursing Scholarship and the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew Scholarship. Those programs awarded more than $350,000 to more than 125 students.

“These scholarships reward all that these students achieved and honor the donors who make their dreams of a better future come true,” Foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “The impact of their philanthropy will be felt for years to come as these young people join the workforce and contribute to civic life of their communities.”

The foundation says students received Thursday scholarships between $1,000 and $20,000. A list of recipients was not made immediately available by the foundation.

The nonprofit funder also said it is expecting to begin taking applications for the 2024-25 academic year just after the new year.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.