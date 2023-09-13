Rhode Island Foundation selects 38 people for Equity Leadership Initiative

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-eight individuals who represent the public, private and nonprofit sectors have been selected by the Rhode Island Foundation to participate in the nonprofit funder’s Equity Leadership Initiative.

The initiative’s goal is to build a pipeline of leaders of color for influential positions throughout the Ocean State. The participants will be part of monthly group work sessions, regular one-to-one coaching sessions and will network with high-level connections across sectors during the 12-month program, the foundation said.

“The demographics of our state are changing quickly. Unfortunately, real opportunity for too many has not been keeping pace,” foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “Developing programs that raise up new voices is just one way the Foundation is ensuring the opportunity gap continues to close.”

The participating individuals are:

Traci Adedeji

Robert Britto-Oliveira

Charles Carvalho

Minna Choi

Justina Crawford

Monique Dawes

Jonathan De Jesus

Doris De Los Santos

Cherai DiMeo

Michelle Fontes

Yanaiza Gallant

Sara Gilkenson

Deborah Gonzalez

Emily Gonzalez

Shikenya Gough

Nina Harrison

Alexandar Jimenez

Gloria Johnson

Jamil Jorge

Sarnya Kunchithapatham Pichaiyappa

Stephen Larbi

Deborah Levans

Anthony Mam

Helena Moronta

Sharon Morris

Nephtali Navarro

Crystal Peralta

Mariel Phillip

Carolina Roberts-Santana

Ineida Rocha

Felicia Salinas-Moniz

Janie Segui Rodriguez

Patrick Smith

Ralph Tavares

Bernadette Tavares

Simone Tubman

Moises Valcarcel Gonzalez

Joana Yeboah

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.