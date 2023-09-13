Rhode Island Foundation selects 38 people for Equity Leadership Initiative

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-eight individuals who represent the public, private and nonprofit sectors have been selected by the Rhode Island Foundation to participate in the nonprofit funder’s Equity Leadership Initiative.
The initiative’s goal is to build a pipeline of leaders of color for influential positions throughout the Ocean State. The participants will be part of monthly group work sessions, regular one-to-one coaching sessions and will network with high-level connections across sectors during the 12-month program, the foundation said.
“The demographics of our state are changing quickly. Unfortunately, real opportunity for too many has not been keeping pace,” foundation CEO and President David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “Developing programs that raise up new voices is just one way the Foundation is ensuring the opportunity gap continues to close.”
The participating individuals are:
- Traci Adedeji
- Robert Britto-Oliveira
- Charles Carvalho
- Minna Choi
- Justina Crawford
- Monique Dawes
- Jonathan De Jesus
- Doris De Los Santos
- Cherai DiMeo
- Michelle Fontes
- Yanaiza Gallant
- Sara Gilkenson
- Deborah Gonzalez
- Emily Gonzalez
- Shikenya Gough
- Nina Harrison
- Alexandar Jimenez
- Gloria Johnson
- Jamil Jorge
- Sarnya Kunchithapatham Pichaiyappa
- Stephen Larbi
- Deborah Levans
- Anthony Mam
- Helena Moronta
- Sharon Morris
- Nephtali Navarro
- Crystal Peralta
- Mariel Phillip
- Carolina Roberts-Santana
- Ineida Rocha
- Felicia Salinas-Moniz
- Janie Segui Rodriguez
- Patrick Smith
- Ralph Tavares
- Bernadette Tavares
- Simone Tubman
- Moises Valcarcel Gonzalez
- Joana Yeboah
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
