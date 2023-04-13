Rhode Island Hospital president to step down amid ‘leadership structural changes’

PROVIDENCE – The president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital is stepping down effective immediately.

Rhode Island Hospital spokeswoman Kelly Brennan confirmed on Thursday that Dr. Saul Weingart is stepping down two years after he took on the role in Feb. 2021.

This comes amid a series of “leadership structural changes” that John Fernandez, the new CEO and president of Lifespan Corp. is implementing.

“The healthcare of 10, 20, 30 years from now is going to look much different than it does today,” said Fernandez. “This means different ways of structuring, delivering, and supporting (i.e., funding) patient care. Our organization needs to evolve to adapt to the changing and challenging healthcare landscape to help us to better serve our patients and position us for future success.”

- Advertisement -

Kathleen Hart, a spokesperson for Lifespan, said on Wednesday Fernandez announced the changes and plans to “focus on the health care model of the future.” The restructuring of the leadership team includes establishing a new position of Chief of Hospital Operations and President of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Lifespan said it will conduct a national search for this position.

Hart also confirmed that Dr. Steven Lampert, president of Lifespan Physician Group Inc. is retiring.

Fernandez, who stepped into the role of CEO and president of Lifespan in January, is “focusing on ensuring Lifespan’s long-term plans and strategy that will develop care delivery models that meet patient preferences now, anticipate future demand, and adapt to changing needs,” Hart said in a statement.

“Lifespan’s amazing employees continue to be nimble in adapting to shifting labor markets and demands, and I am so thankful for their commitment to our patients and the future success of our organization,” Fernandez said. “They lead with compassion and kindness, and I am so proud serve alongside them.”

Fernandez, former president of Mass Eye and Ear and Mass General Brigham Integrated Care, succeeded Timothy J. Babineau, who stepped down from his role as CEO and president in May 2022.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.