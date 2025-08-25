Rhode Island Hospital verified as a burn center for 15th consecutive year

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Hospital has again been verified as a burn center by the American Burn Association.

The hospital is the only one to have a verified burn center, stroke center and Level 1 Trauma Center for both adults and children.

“This marks Rhode Island Hospital’s 15th consecutive year as a verified burn center,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “The ABA’s verification process is rigorous, and consistently meeting its standards speaks to our team’s dedication to best serving our patients. We are honored to continue to be a vital resource for our community.”

The designation lasts through January 2028 and is awarded to centers that meet certain standards of care.

- Advertisement -

“Our burn center is more than a facility – it’s a team,” said Dr. David Harrington, director of the Rhode Island Hospital Burn Center. “Our nurses, therapists and physicians are deeply committed to guiding patients through every stage of their recovery, including reconstruction and rehabilitation. We take great pride in the care we provide.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.