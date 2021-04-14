Rhode Island Jump$tart named 2020-21 State Coalition of the Year

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition has been named the 2020-21 State Coalition of the Year by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy.

The award, according to the national coalition, recognizes one of Jump$tart’s independent state affiliates for quantitative and qualitative accomplishments in advancing financial literacy and meeting state citizens’ unique needs.

The Jump$tart Coalition said that the Rhode Island affiliate was recognized for its approach in advancing financial capability. Rhode Island Jump$tart’s financial capability conferences include students in the nonprofit’s programming and advocacy, the national coalition said. Students have also shared experiences and advocated for their financial education needs to elected officials at the Statehouse at hearings on financial literacy bills, the coalition said.

“Our nonprofit organization is highly committed to advancing financial literacy in the K-16 and underserved populations within our state, region and country. Our state coalition is focused on improving the financial identity, literacy and trajectory of Rhode Island’s emerging adult and underserved populations,” said Rhode Island Jump$tart Coalition President Margaret Brooks in a statement.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.