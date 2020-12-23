Rhode Island Medical Imaging Donates Medical Equipment and Supplies to Local Nursing Homes

Rhode Island Medical Imaging (RIMI) has donated more than 1,800 pieces of medical equipment and supplies to local nursing homes and care communities. The donations were distributed by LeadingAge Rhode Island (LARI), an industry organization for Rhode Island aging service providers including nursing homes, assisted living residencies, senior housing and adult day health centers.

RIMI’s donations included blood pressure machines, surgical caps, EZ-On foot slips, compression socks, stockings, pantyhose, waterproof limb protectors, bed pans, emesis basins, surgical clippers, syringes, toothbrushes and storage bins.

Organizations receiving the equipment include Hattie Ide Chaffee (East Providence), Saint Elizabeth Court (Providence) and Scandinavian Communities (Cranston).

“On behalf of LeadingAge Rhode Island and the many care providers we work with, we thank RIMI for their generous donation of medical supplies and equipment,” said Jim Nyberg, MPA, director of LARI. “Our communities provide critical care and services to aging Rhode Islanders. These donations help to support our effort always, but especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

- Advertisement -

“RIMI donated the medical supplies and equipment to our local care communities to give an extra hand to our front-line medical providers as well as for patients and families,” said Dana Alexander Nolfe, RIMI’s chief marketing officer. “We understand firsthand the importance of providing the highest level of care for patients. We are honored to have the opportunity to give back in this small way. Thanks also to LeadingAge Rhode Island and the RI Office of Aging for making this possible.”

Rhode Island Medical Imaging (rimirad.com) has a network of 12 private state-of-the-art medical diagnostic imaging facilities that are staffed by over 80 board certified radiologists with broad-based experience and subspecialty training. RIMI is accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR) including being the first and only Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence in Rhode Island. RIMI is also an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence with its newest comprehensive centers in Johnston and East Greenwich.

RIMI radiologists perform and interpret imaging in Rhode Island at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Miriam Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and Women & Infants Hospital, and Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Mass. Most of RIMI’s radiologists are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University.

LeadingAge RI (leadingageri.org) was founded in 1989 and represents long-term care providers in Rhode Island, including not-for-profit nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior housing providers, and PACE as well as adult day health centers, employing over 1,000 professionals and caring for 3,000 elderly clients. The mission of the association is to expand the world of possibilities for aging.