Rhode Island Medical Imaging’s Dana Alexander Nolfe Appointed to National RBMA Membership Committee

Dana Alexander Nolfe, Chief Marketing Officer, Rhode Island Medical Imaging, has been appointed to the Membership Committee for the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA), the national industry association. The committee is one of 15 led by RBMA and focuses on fostering the organization’s new and renewing membership base. Nolfe brings with her more than 30 years of experience across public relations, media and marketing in the healthcare, education and government sectors. She is a 2020 Providence Business News C-Suite Award recipient and serves as an Adjunct Professor of Communications at Bryant University.

- Advertisement -