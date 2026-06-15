Rhode Island OB-GYN elected to AMA board of trustees

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Heather A. Smith, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, has been elected to the board of trustees of the American Medical Association, the nation’s largest physician organization.

“I am honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to serve on the AMA board of trustees at a pivotal time for medicine,” Smith said. “I look forward to working with physician leaders nationwide to strengthen our profession, improve patient care and ensure the AMA remains a strong voice for physicians and the patients we serve.”

As a member of the AMA House of Delegates since 2002, Smith has played a significant role in shaping healthcare policy. She previously served as chair of the AMA Council on Legislation, where she advanced key healthcare policies at both federal and state levels.

Smith is also the director of OB-GYN quality, focusing on improving health outcomes and reducing disparities in care.

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A graduate from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Smith earned her master’s degree from Boston University School of Public Health.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.