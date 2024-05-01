Rhode Island partners with 120Water to document lead levels

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has entered a new partnership to digitally collect and document lead levels in water throughout the state.

The partnership with Indiana-based 120Water will provide Rhode Island with a digital water testing and data management platform, the company announced, allowing the Ocean State to access tools that will help it comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions guidelines.

120Water’s software will help Rhode Island’s water quality leaders to “equip their utilities with best-in-class software to efficiently and affordably modernize and streamline the compliance reporting process for utilities in their state,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water.

“It’s our mission to protect public health by providing software, services and products that drinking water professionals use to execute water quality compliance programs across the United States,” Glover said.

Though new on a statewide level, 120Water has previously partnered with Providence.

Using cloud-based software and point-of-use kits, the company serves utility providers in 46 states, and has worked with the National Rural Water Association, Denver Water, Chicago Public Schools, the Cherokee Nation and Buffalo, N.Y., government agencies, among other clients.

