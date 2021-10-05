Rhode Island pension fund hits $10.4B as of Aug. 31

PROVIDENCE – The state pension fund continues to reach record highs, with $10.42 billion as of Aug. 31, according to the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

The latest growth caps off a $2 billion gain in fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, according to the release.

In August alone, the pension fund returned 1.25%, outperforming its long-term actuarial target of what it would have returned in a traditional 60-40 stock-bond portfolio.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the gains to his “Back to Basics” investment strategy, which includes a crisis protection class to shield against volatility.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.