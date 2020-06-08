Rhode Island Quality Institute Launches COVID-19 Results Dashboard

PROVIDENCE, RI — Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI) launched a COVID-19 lab test results and risk dashboard to Rhode Island medical providers. The dashboard includes near real-time lab test result data from Rhode Island’s Health Information Exchange, CurrentCare, including CVS Health drive-thru testing results. A COVID-19 risk score is also included based upon the latest evidence-based risk factors.

The COVID-19 dashboard receives data from participating partners and displays information that is specific to each provider. This helps the Rhode Island medical community understand the needs and risks of their patient population so they can provide more effective and efficient care.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and CVS Health, a connection was successfully built to provide COVID-19 lab test results on an hourly basis to support the Rhode Island Department of Health’s COVID-19 case investigation efforts.

“Providing needed data at the most essential time for supporting clinical and public health needs has never been more crucial than during the COVID-19 pandemic. These activities also require true partnership and collaboration. RIQI is privileged to work with partners like RIDOH and CVS Health to support our community,” said Neil Sarkar, PhD, President & CEO, RIQI.

- Advertisement -

For media inquiries, contact Scott Young, Senior Director, Strategy & Growth at 401.276.9141 x247 or SYoung@RIQI.org.

About Rhode Island Quality Institute

RIQI is a center of collaborative innovation that advances health and healthcare transformation. Our mission is to improve health and health care by providing trusted data and information. RIQI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2001 and overseen by a Board of Directors comprised of senior health industry leaders from our community, including CEOs of hospitals, health insurers and health-related businesses, along with leaders of consumer groups, academia and government agencies. For more information, visit www.riqi.org.