Rhode Island ranks No. 43 in U.S. in annual highway report

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s roads remain among the worst in the nation, according to the 29th annual Highway Report
released by the Reason Foundation.
The state’s highway system ranks 43rd in the nation for overall cost-effectiveness and condition, dropping one spot from 42nd in last year’s report.
Each state’s overall rating was determined by rankings in 13 categories, including highway expenditures per mile, interstate and primary road pavement conditions, urbanized area congestion, bridge conditions and fatality rates.
Rhode Island showed a mixed performance when looking at safety and condition, ranking sixth in rural interstate pavement condition and 10th in urban interstate pavement condition.
Rhode Island ranks poorly for rural arterial pavement condition [49th] and urban arterial pavement condition [48th].
The report also notes Rhode Island for having the fourth-most structurally deficient bridges.
Overall, Rhode Island ranks 37th in traffic congestion, with drivers spending an average of 32 hours per year in traffic delays.
In the spending and cost-effectiveness categories, Rhode Island ranks 31st in capital and bridge disbursements, which pertain to the expenses related to constructing new roads and bridges.
But some improvements over last year were observed in the rural fatality rate, which rose from 31st to fourth, and in maintenance disbursements, climbing from 35th to 29th. The state’s urban fatality rate fell from second to 20th.
When compared to neighboring states, Rhode Island still lags behind Connecticut [7th] and Massachusetts [17th].
Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the report, said Rhode Island officials should focus on its rural and urban arterial pavement conditions and reducing the number of structurally deficient bridges.
“While the state performs strongly in rural fatality rate and rural interstate pavement condition, its poor rankings in bridge condition and arterial pavement quality highlight key areas for improvement,” he said.
Rhode Island was also one of only four states where nearly 40% of the urban arterial primary mileage is in poor condition, alongside California, Nebraska, and New York.
A January Consumer Affairs report ranked Rhode Island third worst in the nation, a drop from fifth worst ranking in 2025, with 60% of urban roads in poor condition – the worst of any state. For rural roads, the state ranked 47th with 29% in poor condition.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.