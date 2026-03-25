Rhode Island ranks No. 43 in U.S. in annual highway report

By
-
RHODE ISLAND’S highways were ranked No. 43 in the U.S., according to the Reason Foundation's 29th Annual Highway Report, a one-spot drop from last year's ranking. / PBN FILE PHOTO/BRIAN MCDONALD

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s roads remain among the worst in the nation, according to the 29th annual Highway Report released by the Reason Foundation. The state’s highway system ranks 43rd in the nation for overall cost-effectiveness and condition, dropping one spot from 42nd in last year’s report. Each state’s overall rating was determined by rankings

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spring Forward: Expanding Access to Health and Wellness

As winter gives way to spring, many people take the opportunity to refocus on their…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display