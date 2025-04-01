Rhode Island small business sees significant annual energy savings

The Rhode Island Energy Small Business Program offers significant incentives to property owners for comprehensive efficiency upgrades. This project for the Wide World of Indoor Sports demonstrates how the program’s energy efficiency upgrades help small businesses achieve both energy and cost savings.

The Project

The Wide World of Indoor Sports is a state-of-the-art training facility for children and adults of all ages and abilities. One of their three locations is within the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. This climate-controlled facility includes six turf fields, a spectator area, food and drink service and meeting rooms. Looking to improve the facility’s lighting and HVAC, the property owners reached out to partners of Rhode Island Energy to make upgrades.

The Solution

In 2018, the Wide World of Indoor Sports worked with Rhode Island Energy to upgrade lighting to LED across the complex. In addition to using significantly less energy, the improved lighting provides better quality illumination for the purpose of the space. In 2023, the facility needed ventilation, heating and air conditioning updates—they knew exactly who to turn to. Once again, they worked with Rhode Island Energy to participate in the Small Business Energy Efficiency Program. Rhode Island Energy added controls to the existing system to help keep athletes and spectators comfortable. The updated fans speed up or slow down depending on current conditions, saving energy by not operating constantly at full speed.

“We saw significant energy savings after our LED lighting project with Rhode Island Energy, so when we decided to upgrade our HVAC system, we went back to the experts for help. Our complex has saved a substantial amount of money annually thanks to these energy efficiency upgrades.” Rick Beauregard Facility Manager

