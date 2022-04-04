Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers acquires 2 Conn. newspapers

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers purchased The New Britain Herald/Bristol Press and the Chronicle in Willimantic, Conn., from Central Connecticut Communications Monday for an undisclosed amount.

Central Connecticut Communications had owned The New Britain Herald and The Bristol Press since 2009. While they are published together currently as a single daily newspaper, both titles were founded in 1882. The Chronicle, which has been publishing since 1877, was acquired by Central Connecticut Communications in 2017.

“I am pleased that Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers is choosing to serve our cities and towns,” said Michael Schroeder, publisher and owner of Central Connecticut Communications, who notified his staff of the sale on Monday. “It’s been our pleasure to put out what we believe are solid and responsible newspapers and websites for the past 13 years, driven by a staff of which I couldn’t be more proud. We wish them all the best for many more years being a foundation of freedom for central and eastern Connecticut.”

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, N.M., represented Central Connecticut Communications in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers previously acquired the weekly Block Island Times from Central Connecticut Communications in February. The Rhode-Island based publishing company, founded in 2007, operates The Westerly Sun, The Kent County Daily Times, The Call of Woonsocket, The Times of Pawtucket, Independent and Southern R.I. Newspapers. The company also owns the Yuma Sun in Arizona and the Porterville Recorder in California.

“We are excited to welcome the Central Connecticut Communications titles into our family of newspapers in southern New England,” said John Layton, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers’ general manager. “We will continue to provide great coverage for our readers and advertising opportunities to local businesses in Willimantic, Bristol, New Britain and the surrounding communities.”