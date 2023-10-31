Rhode Island to host 2023 Go Global Awards

PROVIDENCE – The Ocean State is slated to host a global event inviting around 50 agencies and 400 companies from throughout the world to participate in three days of economic development and networking.

R.I. Commerce Corp. will host the 2023 Go Global Awards from Nov. 6-8, primarily at the Omni Providence. The event will feature panel discussions, pitch competitions, networking events and site visits to local businesses and tourism destinations.

Rhode Island won the hosting opportunity at last year’s Go Global Awards, which were held in Estonia, where R.I. Commerce was named the Economic Development Agency of the year.

In a statement International Trade Council Chairperson Ranjani Rangan described the event as “a catalyst, bringing together government and enterprises with global trade, procurement, and foreign direct investment ambitions.

“The State of Rhode Island, our gracious host this year, offers an exceptional backdrop for this convergence,” Rangan continued. “Here, amidst the vibrant economic landscape ripe with opportunities, attendees seek to unearth the synergies that help to propel our global economy forward, transforming aspirations into tangible accomplishments.”

Programming will include remarks from a range of local and international leaders, including Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador to the United States; H.E. Sven Jurgenson, former Estonian ambassador to the U.S; University of Rhode Island President Marc B. Parlange; Gov. Daniel J. McKee; and members of the Rhode Island congressional delegation.

In a statement, R.I. Commerce spokesperson Matt Touchette said the event will allow the agency to showcase “our world-class hospitality sector, small businesses, history, and arts and culture scene,” allowing attendees to “experience first-hand everything that makes the Ocean State a great place to live, work, do business, and visit.”

The Go Global Awards website has a full agenda available.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.